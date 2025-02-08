Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $12.08 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

