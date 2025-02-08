Mather Group LLC. Acquires 120 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.96 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $179.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

