Mather Group LLC. Acquires 184 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

