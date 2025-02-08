Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workday alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average of $249.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.