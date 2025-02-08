Mather Group LLC. Buys 151 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $86.56 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

