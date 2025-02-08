Mather Group LLC. Buys 191 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

