Mather Group LLC. Buys 48 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 17,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,265 shares of company stock worth $38,840,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TDY opened at $511.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.