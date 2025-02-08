Mather Group LLC. Buys 72 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $162.66 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

