Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $173.45 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.76 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

