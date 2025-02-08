Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 260.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,355 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 787,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,490.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 644,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $300,444.48. This represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

