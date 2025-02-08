Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Veralto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.