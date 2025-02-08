Mather Group LLC. Has $101,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

