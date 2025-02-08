Mather Group LLC. Has $110,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 432.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

