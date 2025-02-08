Mather Group LLC. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $82.33 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.