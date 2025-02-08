Mather Group LLC. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in APA were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in APA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of APA by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.15.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Insider Transactions at APA

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

