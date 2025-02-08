Mather Group LLC. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 385,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $361.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.36 and a 12 month high of $372.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.