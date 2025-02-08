Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

