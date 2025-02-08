Mather Group LLC. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

