Mather Group LLC. Purchases 190 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

