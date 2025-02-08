Mather Group LLC. Purchases 5,681 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.