Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,151,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $123,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,352.18. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,589. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

