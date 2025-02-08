Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MKTX
MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %
MKTX stock opened at $201.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.