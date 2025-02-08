Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,588,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 162,384 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.93 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.