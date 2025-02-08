Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

