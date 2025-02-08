Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,266 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 83.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Centene by 285.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

Centene stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,893 shares of company stock worth $2,409,962. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.