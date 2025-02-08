Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,313 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 21,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 57,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

NYSE:F opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

