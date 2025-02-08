Mather Group LLC. Sells 133 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $720.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

