Mather Group LLC. Sells 152 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in IQVIA by 74.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

