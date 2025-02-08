Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,371 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

AIV stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.