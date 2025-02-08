Mather Group LLC. Sells 320 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

