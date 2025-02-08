Mather Group LLC. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $126.66 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.