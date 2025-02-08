Mather Group LLC. Sells 93 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $40,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.82. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.