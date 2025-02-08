Mather Group LLC. Takes $155,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

