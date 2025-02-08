Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

