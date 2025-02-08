Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 284,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

