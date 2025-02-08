McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $575.71 and last traded at $572.98. Approximately 91,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 689,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.90.
The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.81.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.