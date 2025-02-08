McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $575.71 and last traded at $572.98. Approximately 91,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 689,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.90.

The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.81.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

