Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

