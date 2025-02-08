Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

MRCY stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 232.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

