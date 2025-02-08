Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. CIBC boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Methanex by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 56.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.