MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given Neutral Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.