MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.2% on Disappointing Earnings

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $328.50 and last traded at $332.61. 4,727,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,870,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.70.

The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110 over the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.46 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.52.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

