Mitek Systems (MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $41,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,684.88. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $56,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,581.94. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $152,140 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

