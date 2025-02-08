Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Mitsubishi Electric to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

MIELY opened at $31.87 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

