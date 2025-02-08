Mizuho Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

