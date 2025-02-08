MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in MongoDB by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,059,596. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,491 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,480 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

MDB stock opened at $277.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

