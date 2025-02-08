Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $720.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

