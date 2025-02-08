Morgan Stanley Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $670.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $228.07 and a 52-week high of $632.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

