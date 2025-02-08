Morgan Stanley Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $184.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $163.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

