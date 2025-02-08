Morgan Stanley Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $67.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,609,000 after acquiring an additional 142,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy



Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

