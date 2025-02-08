Morgan Stanley Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $9.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Western Union has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Union by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

